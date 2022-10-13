Home / India News / Daily Brief: India at CICA summit slams Pak over rights violations in PoK, and all the latest news

Daily Brief: India at CICA summit slams Pak over rights violations in PoK, and all the latest news

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 09:03 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Minister of state for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi at CICA summit in Kazakhstan on Thursday.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

‘Grave and persistent rights violations in PoK’: India roasts Pak at CICA Summit

India and Pakistan squared off on the issues of Kashmir and meaningful engagement at a regional summit in Kazakhstan on Thursday, with minister of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi calling on Islamabad to immediately end cross-border terrorism to create conditions for any dialogue. Read more

SC judge cites privacy, dignity, secular education in verdict against hijab ban

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, a judge on the Supreme Court bench that delivered a split verdict on the ban on hijab (headscarves worn by some Muslim girls) in Karnataka's educational institutions, said the question that the apex court should put before itself is whether the life of a girl child is becoming any better by denying her education only because she is wearing the headcover. Read more

Are you a Signal user? Messaging app will soon end this feature for Android

Messaging app Signal has now decided to end SMS services for Android users, stating ‘SMS support no longer makes sense’. In a lengthy blog post, the platform made the announcement while detailing the reasons behind such a move. Read more

Doctor G advance booking: Ayushmann Khurrana film sees day one sales of 50 lakh, exhibitors feel film may open well

Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Doctor G hits the theatres on October 14. The mid-size film is not hoping to compete with some recent blockbusters but merely have a decent opening and build on word of mouth. Read more

Postpartum psychiatric disorders: Types and symptoms, causes, who is at risk, treatment

Pregnancy and childbirth is a joyous time for new mothers but some women may struggle with their mental health as the transitions towards motherhood is not easy, especially for the first time mothers. Read more

'Karma strikes back': Twitter flooded with Virat Kohli memes after Sourav Ganguly all but confirms end as BCCI president

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly's tenure as a BCCI president is all but over with former India cricketer Roger Binny slated to replace him in the apex body's upcoming AGM (Annual general Meeting). Read more

SHARE
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 13, 2022
