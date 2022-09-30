Home / India News / Daily Brief: Jairam Ramesh says Congress presidential polls is 'sideshow', and all the latest news

Daily Brief: Jairam Ramesh says Congress presidential polls is 'sideshow', and all the latest news

india news
Published on Sep 30, 2022 09:02 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

The main focus is on the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, says Congress MP Jairam Ramesh(PTI)
The main focus is on the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, says Congress MP Jairam Ramesh(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Presidential polls is 'sideshow, main focus is...', says senior Congress leader

Referring to the upcoming Congress presidential elections, MP Jairam Ramesh said on Friday that whatever is happening with the grand old party is only a “sideshow” and the main focus is on the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Read more

'We will defend our land': Russia's Putin warns West | Top quotes

In a major development in the ongoing Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed documents to annex four Ukrainian regions that were partly occupied by his forces.Read more

NIA judge acquits Zakir Naik staffer accused of radicalising youth to join IS

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday acquitted Arshi Qureshi, the guest relationship manager of controversial televangelist Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), who was arrested in 2016 on charges of radicalising youngsters into joining IS. Read more

Why is Google shutting down cloud-based gaming platform Stadia?

Google has announced that it is shutting down the cloud-based gaming service ‘Google Stadia’ after nearly three years of its launch. “We’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service,” Google wrote in a blog post informing about the wrap up. Read more

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan takes off contestant's blindfold in new promo; fans confident it's this actor. Watch

A new promo for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss teased a new contestant, and fans have a pretty strong idea about who the celebrity might be. Host Salman Khan, who previously revealed singer Abdu Rozik to be the first contestant, welcomed another contestant in the promo released by Colors TV on Friday. Read more

Beauty tips: Ingredients that are safe for skincare during pregnancy

Giving birth is one of the most beautiful experiences that women can have and when you go through the process of pregnancy and birth process, you feel how connected you are with other life coming up inside you but there are a lot of changes in a woman’s body which happens during pregnancy. Read more

Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj give audition in India nets with fiery spells, ready as Jasprit Bumrah's cover

Despite their different styles, fast bowlers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj have a lot in common. They started their international careers with white-ball cricket, albeit eight years apart from each other, but slowly became more effective with the red ball. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
indian national congress jairam ramesh
indian national congress jairam ramesh

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out