Daily Brief: Jairam Ramesh says Congress presidential polls is 'sideshow', and all the latest news

Presidential polls is 'sideshow, main focus is...', says senior Congress leader

Referring to the upcoming Congress presidential elections, MP Jairam Ramesh said on Friday that whatever is happening with the grand old party is only a “sideshow” and the main focus is on the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Read more

'We will defend our land': Russia's Putin warns West | Top quotes

In a major development in the ongoing Ukraine war, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed documents to annex four Ukrainian regions that were partly occupied by his forces.Read more

NIA judge acquits Zakir Naik staffer accused of radicalising youth to join IS

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday acquitted Arshi Qureshi, the guest relationship manager of controversial televangelist Zakir Naik’s Islamic Research Foundation (IRF), who was arrested in 2016 on charges of radicalising youngsters into joining IS. Read more

Why is Google shutting down cloud-based gaming platform Stadia?

Google has announced that it is shutting down the cloud-based gaming service ‘Google Stadia’ after nearly three years of its launch. “We’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service,” Google wrote in a blog post informing about the wrap up. Read more

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan takes off contestant's blindfold in new promo; fans confident it's this actor. Watch

A new promo for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss teased a new contestant, and fans have a pretty strong idea about who the celebrity might be. Host Salman Khan, who previously revealed singer Abdu Rozik to be the first contestant, welcomed another contestant in the promo released by Colors TV on Friday. Read more

Beauty tips: Ingredients that are safe for skincare during pregnancy

Giving birth is one of the most beautiful experiences that women can have and when you go through the process of pregnancy and birth process, you feel how connected you are with other life coming up inside you but there are a lot of changes in a woman’s body which happens during pregnancy. Read more

Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj give audition in India nets with fiery spells, ready as Jasprit Bumrah's cover

Despite their different styles, fast bowlers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj have a lot in common. They started their international careers with white-ball cricket, albeit eight years apart from each other, but slowly became more effective with the red ball. Read more

