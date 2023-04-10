Home / India News / Daily brief: Kejriwal says nothing less than ‘miracle’ after AAP earns national party status; all the latest news

Daily brief: Kejriwal says nothing less than ‘miracle’ after AAP earns national party status; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2023 08:53 PM IST

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

‘Nothing less than a miracle': Kejriwal as AAP earns national party status

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses during a public meeting.(ANI )
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed gratitude towards people after his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gained the status of a national party. The AAP supremo called it “nothing less than a miracle”...read more.

On Azad's revelation about Rahul-Himanta episode, Cong MP says ‘pure fiction’

Gloves are off as former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad made sensational claims in his autobiography offering captivating accounts of his relationship with the members of the Gandhi family. Congress MP…read more.

Undermines ‘peace, stability’: Taiwan condemns China after military drills end

Taiwan's foreign ministry condemned China on Monday for undermining "peace and stability" in the region after Beijing ended three days of war games around the self-ruled island. China "wilfully uses military exercises…read more.

Did Google Pay accidentally deposit up to 88,000? Users say…

A section of users on the internet claimed that a glitch on Google Pay resulted in their bank accounts being credited amounts ranging from USD 10 to USD 1,000 (around 80,000). However, the UPI platform, after…read more.

9 ways to ace the art of communication in a relationship

Communication is a means of understanding yourself and others where our internal communication can be enlightening, delving deep within ourselves to find our truth as it is the spirit in which communication…read more.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals nobody could fix her flower allergy during Shaakuntalam shoot: 'Thought it was permanent'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu treated her fans with insights from the making of her next film, Shaakuntalam. Ahead of the release, she posted a video talking about five ‘crazy facts’ about the movie. From getting bitten…read more.

