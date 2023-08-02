Daily brief: Mamata Banerjee's 'behind the mask' jibe at West Bengal governor, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee(ANI)

‘Behind the mask’: Mamata Banerjee stings Bengal guv over his anti-corruption cell

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday launched an ‘anti-corruption cell’ at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, saying it was an effort to give voice to the voiceless in Bengal, a move that provoked chief minister Mamata Banerjee to allege that Bose was wearing a mask and was doing the bidding of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Centre. Read more

In recent Pakistan blast, PM Shehbaz Sharif says suicide bombers helped by 'Afghans citizens'

Militants behind a spate of suicide attacks in Pakistan were being helped by "Afghan citizens" across the border, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said, days after a deadly bombing at a political gathering near the countries' shared frontier. Read more

‘That makes a lot of sense’: Usman Khawaja vents out in angry tweet after ICC docks Australia's WTC points

The Ashes 2023 witnessed an epic fight between traditional rivals England and Australia as both the sides finished on level terms after a grueling five-match series. Read more

Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'lonely deaths' in films after Nitin Desai's death by suicide: 'Addiction to fame, money'

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri penned a long note on Twitter and opened up about Bollywood. Titled ‘Lonely death of Bollywood,' the note said one can get away with anything – murder, terrorism, rape or drunk driving. Read more

Conjunctivitis: Causes, how this viral eye infection spreads, treatment and prevention tips

For the past few days, there has been a concerning outbreak of conjunctivitis cases in the country, especially among children, raising concerns about monsoon-related diseases and as the cases are increasing, it is very important to take the right medication to treat this viral eye infection correctly. Read more

