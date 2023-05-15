Home / India News / Daily brief: Mamata Banerjee's big proposal on 2024 elections strategy, and all the latest news

Daily brief: Mamata Banerjee's big proposal on 2024 elections strategy, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 15, 2023 08:52 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Facebook | Mamata Banerjee)
West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Facebook | Mamata Banerjee)

Mamata Banerjee's big proposal on 2024 strategy: ‘Will support Congress where…’

In a major revelation on the poll strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her party will support the Congress where it is strong. Read more

Inspector Avinash trailer: Randeep Hooda plays a cutthroat cop in this gory period drama

In the upcoming Jio Cinema series, Inspector Avinash, Randeep Hooda is supercop Avinash Mishra who doesn't wait for the court of justice to decide anything. Read more

Gujarat Titans in lavender jersey: Why are GT players wearing new kits in IPL 2023 match against SRH?

Gujarat Titans did lose the opportunity to become the first team to make the playoffs in the ongoing IPL 2023 season when they lost to Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede last week. Read more

Is it Malaria or Dengue? Here's how to know the difference between the two mosquito-borne diseases

Malaria and dengue are both mosquito-borne diseases that can cause significant health problems and are important global concerns whose prevention efforts, including mosquito control and personal protection, are essential to reduce their transmission and impact on affected populations. Read more

5 summer fruits for healthy skin

Here are some fruits you can consume during summer for healthy looking skin. Read more

