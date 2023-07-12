Daily brief: On European Parliament's Manipur violence debate, India says ‘internal matter’; and all the latest news

‘Internal matter’: India responds to European Parliament plan to discuss Manipur With the European Parliament set to debate the violence in Manipur at a session in the French city of Strasbourg, India on Wednesday asserted that the issue is an internal matter. Read more Indian Youth Congress supporters take part in a candle march to pay tribute to those who killed in Manipur violence, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(PTI)

Twitter server down? Users complain tweets not showing on profile page

Twitter server seems to be down for several users as many complained of being unable to find tweets on author's profile page, while some said the feed is loading too slowly. Read more

Actor Mayank Madhur threatens legal action against makers of Kangana Ranaut's Tejas for non-payment of dues

Producers of Kangana Ranaut's Tejas may soon face legal troubles as Mayank Madhur, who claims to have worked in the film, has said that he plans to take legal action against them. Read more

Ons Jabeur exacts revenge as defending champion Elena Rybakina suffers Wimbledon quarterfinal exit

It was the perfect revenge from Ons Jabeur. At the same place, on the same arena, exactly a year later, Jabeur won it in the same fashion as she had lost the biggest opportunity of her career. Read more

Alwar child suffers severe tremors after losing online games. Here are prevention tips to manage kids' gaming addiction

A child in Rajasthan's Alwar lost his mental balance after playing games like PUBG and Free Fire and losing in it. Here are tips to manage kids' gaming addiction. Read more

