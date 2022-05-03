Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Daily brief: Rajasthan minister says over 50 held in Jodhpur communal clashes, and all the latest news
india news

Daily brief: Rajasthan minister says over 50 held in Jodhpur communal clashes, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Police charge a miscreant to maintain peace after clashes broke out between two communities on Eid-ul-Fitr, in Jalori Gate area, in Jodhpur, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Published on May 03, 2022 09:04 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Jodhpur clashes: Minister says over 50 arrested, no time for blame game

Rajasthan minister Rajendra Yadav said on Tuesday more than 50 arrests had been made in connection with communal clashes that broke out in Jodhpur earlier in the day. Read more.

On border protection, India has joined the likes of US & Israel, says Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday compared India with the likes of the United States and Israel in hitting back at those meddling with the borders. Read more.

Ukraine will win: UK PM invokes Churchill in his message to Kyiv

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Ukrainian Parliament on Tuesday that it was Kyiv's finest hour and it would emerge victorious in the ongoing war with Russia. Read more.

RELATED STORIES

World Asthma Day 2022: How to recognise early signs of an asthma attack

World Asthma Day 2022: World Asthma Day is celebrated every year on the first Tuesday of May to spread awareness and the day was first observed by Global Initiative for Asthma, a medical guideline organisation founded in 1993. Read more.

Shah Rukh Khan greets cheering fans outside Mannat on Eid for first time in two years, fans call it 'perfect Eid'

Actor Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday greeted his fans, stationed outside his Mumbai residence Mannat, on the occasion of Eid. Read more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
india jodhpur jodhpur district rajasthan clash
