Daily brief: Top US general says India ‘indispensable partner’ for stability in South Asia, and all the latest news

India ‘indispensable partner’ for stability in South Asia: US general

India is an “indispensable partner and leader” for advancing stability across South Asia and the greater Indian Ocean region, a top US general said on Thursday as the two countries concluded a joint exercise. Read more

World's richest man has sold his private jet. Why? To stop Twitter from…

The world’s second-richest man, tired of the Twitterverse tracking every move of his private plane, has sold the jet. Bernard Arnault’s luxury-goods company LVMH sold its private jet as accounts such as ‘I Fly Bernard’ and ‘Bernard’s Airplane’ on Twitter tracked the planes in order to point out the pollution that they cause. Read more

Boris Johnson eyeing UK PM post, again: Report

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson could stand in the Conservative Party leadership contest to replace Liz Truss, who resigned on Thursday, the Times reported. Read more

The Crown season 5 trailer: Queen Elizabeth faces her toughest test as Princess Diana threatens the status quo. Watch

The trailer for the heavily-anticipated season 5 of drama series The Crown was released by Netflix on Thursday evening. Read more

‘…If we leave the country’: BCCI president Roger Binny addresses India’s stance over travelling to Pakistan for Asia Cup

The BCCI and PCB are seemingly at loggerheads after the former's secretary Jay Shah – who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council – said that India won't travel to Pakistan for the men's Asia Cup next year. Read more

Are we preparing young students to become leaders or followers?

Individuals can develop into effective leaders through exposure to instruction, practice and feedback; most of these are practiced across all education platforms. Read more

