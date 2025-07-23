‘Daal mein kuch kala hai’: Mallikarjun Kharge demands answers on Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as vice president

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday demanded answers on Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation as vice president, claiming there was something fishy about it. Mallikarjun Kharge said that the country should be told the truth about who was ‘behind’ Jagdeep Dhankhar’s decision to step down.(Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)

According to the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar used to "defend" the BJP and the RSS more than the BJP-RSS people themselves, but still had to resign.

"The government must answer why he resigned, what are the reasons, what is the secret behind it. We feel that 'daal mein kuch kaala hai (there is something fishy)'. He seems healthy and always keeps a good vocabulary. But what happened? He used to defend the BJP and the RSS more than the BJP-RSS people themselves," PTI quoted him as saying.

Kharge said that the country should be told the truth about who was ‘behind’ Dhankhar’s decision to step down.

"At such a time, he has given his resignation, so the country should be informed what is the reason and who is behind this?" he told reporters.

Jagdeep Dhankhar’s sudden resignation as vice president

Jagdeep Dhankhar surprised most in political circles on Monday night when he resigned from the post of vice president, citing medical reasons. He sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he is stepping down with immediate effect.

The resignation came less than two weeks after he had discussed his retirement during a function at Jawaharlal Nehru University, saying that he would step away in August 2027, when his term as vice president ended.

“I will retire at the right time. August 2027, subject to divine intervention,” Dhankhar had told the gathering on July 10.

The Congress on Tuesday claimed the reasons behind Dhankhar's resignation as vice president are "far deeper" than the health issues he cited. The party said his resignation speaks highly of him but poorly of those who elected him to the post.

Dhankhar had recently undergone angioplasty at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.