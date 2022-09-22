‘If I die surrounded by Chinese officials…’: Dalai Lama slams Beijing

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama slammed China on Thursday stating that he would “prefer to die in a free democracy of India rather than amid artificial Chinese officials”. The spiritual leader was addressing a two-day dialogue with youth leaders at his residence in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

Holding an interaction organised by the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), the Dalai Lama said, “At the time when I die, I prefer dying in India. India is surrounded by people who show love, not artificial things. If I die surrounded by Chinese officials...it is too artificial. I prefer dying in this country with a free democracy.”

“At the time of death, one must be surrounded by trusted friends who really show you genuine feelings,” he added.

The Chinese authorities have often regarded the Dalai Lama as a “controversial and a separatist figure”. The Dalai Lama over the years has tried to advocate for a mid-way negotiation with China to peacefully resolve the issue of Tibet.

Last month, the Dalai Lama had visited New Delhi after a gap of over three years.

