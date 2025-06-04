Dalit groups protest against Jagan Reddy’s visit toTenali

Local Dalit activists staged protests against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Tenali town in Guntur district on Tuesday to meet the families of three men who were allegedly beaten up by the police on April 26. YSR Congress Party chief and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy speaks with the media after meet the family of John Victor. (PTI)

The incident occurred in Tenali town after the three men — Chebrolu John Victor (25), Sheikh Babulal alias Karimulla (21), from Tenali and Doma Rakesh (25), from Mangalgiri — were allegedly thrashed in public by the Tenali town-II police. A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media on May 26, triggering strong criticism from human rights groups and the YSRCP. All three accused are from underprivileged sections of society.

The accused were arrested in relation to a case registered on April 25 on the basis of a complaint lodged by constable Kanna Chiranjeevi. The constable alleged that the accused had attacked him the previous night near Aithanagar in Tenali town, reportedly due to prior enmity and his role in summoning them for counselling in a drug-related case.

On Tuesday, Jagan met the families of the accused and told reporters that he strongly condemned the high-handedness of the police for beating the youths up in full public glare and for shaming them and their families.

“The three men only questioned a constable who was in civil dress in connection with a local clash. If they were at fault, they should have been arrested and produced in the court, but the police cannot take law into their hands,” he said.

However, Jagan’s visit to Tenali triggered a tense atmosphere in the town. Several activists belonging to Dalit and other people’s organisations held a road blockade opposing Jagan’s visit. They formed a human chain at the market centre as a mark of protest.

“When a man from the Dalit community, Nuthakki Kiran, was murdered during the YSRCP regime in the same town, Jagan never came to call on the family of the victim. Now, he is standing in support of rowdy-sheeters. This is outrageous,” a Dalit activist said.

In response to Jagan’s visit, the TDP lashed out at the YSRCP leader for calling on the families of the Tenali youth.TDP MLA MS Raju questioned how a former CM could associate with ganja gangs, rowdy-sheeters, and anti-social elements.

“Visiting the families of the rowdy sheeters reflects Jagan’s criminal mindset. This is shameful behaviour. He consoles criminals, but never those who made sacrifices for the nation or the state. Not once has he consoled any public activist or freedom fighter,” Raju said.

He recalled that several Dalits had suffered from atrocities under Jagan’s rule. “Did he ever visit or support families like those of Subrahmanyam, a driver who was killed by YSRCP MLC Anantha Babu, who door-delivered the body to his family? What was Jagan doing when the police had beaten up Dalit medical professional Dr Sudhakar, whose crime was only to demand supply of surgical masks for the doctors during the COVID pandemic?” he asked.

The TDP released the list of cases pending against the three Tenali youth, some of which were filed even during the previous YSRCP regime. “John Victor has nine cases against him, including illicit liquor trade, theft, kidnapping, forgery, assault, and attempted murder, while Rakesh has cases of harassment of women, kidnapping, theft, assault, and attempted murder; and Karimulla was accused in a constable murder attempt case,” the party said.

Meanwhile, Jagan alleged that the TDP government was using the police to indiscriminately file false cases against YSRCP leaders, MLAs, leaders and cadres. “Now, innocent youth are being tortured. The patience of people is being tested by such activities,” he added.

Former minister and another TDP lawmaker Nakka Ananda Babu said Jagan should be ashamed of supporting ganja dealers, drug peddlers, and criminal gangs. “Going to Tenali to support rowdy-sheeters is disgraceful,” he said.