Dalit research scholar attempts suicide; blames HoD, dean of Gorakhpur varsity in Facebook video post

A 25-year-old Dalit research scholar tried to commit suicide by poison on Thursday alleging harassment by head of the department and dean of arts faculty at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University (DDU), police said.

Deepak Kumar, son of Jagdish Kumar of Chauri Chaura, shot a three-minute video and posted it on Facebook before his suicide attempt. In the video, which went viral, Deepak accused his HoD Prof Dwarika Nath Srivastava and dean Chandra Prakash Srivastava of harassment and held them responsible for forcing him to end his life. He also accused vice-chancellor VK Singh of not acting against the dean and the HoD even though he had lodged a complaint on September 6.

A few other Dalit students of the university who live in the same building in rented accommodation, rushed to Deepak’s aid and admitted him to Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College late afternoon and lodged a complaint with the police against the HoD and the dean, a police officer said.

The two professors have refuted allegations against them as baseless.

Deepak is now better and is recovering, doctors said.

“Our son was in distress for the last few days,” his father Jagdish Kumar said.

The chief minister’s office has ordered a probe into the incident. Police have found a two-page suicide note but no FIR has been lodged.

‘The Chief Minister’s Office has sought detail report from the administration and directed action after conducting an impartial probe,” District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandian told HT.

Station house officer, Cantonment, Ravi Kumar Rai said: “We have received some documents from the university. We have not seen it as yet as we are busy in security for Muharram procession. No complaint has been received so far from the kin of the scholar.”

In the video, Deepak is heard as saying: “I am facing caste discrimination for the last three months. Casteist remarks like ‘you have got admission through quota and you belong to a lower caste’ are made against me. I am tired of this. I am under depression for the last three months. I have lost interest in eating and my future looks dark. I am left with no option but to end my life.”

“I complained to the VC on September 6 but no action was taken. On September 18, I was attacked by some goons who threatened me to withdraw my complaint,” he alleged in the video.

The University has denied Deepak’s claims that his grievances were not addressed. Public relations officer, DDU, Dr Harsh Kumar Sinha said: “The DDU VC has set up a three-member committee headed by Pro-VC SK Dixit to probe the matter. The accused HoD has been removed pending inquiry.”

Earlier, the VC had sought a written clarification from the accused professors who submitted their reply to him.

Dean, arts faculty, Prof CP Srivastava rejected charges against him and said in his 38-year-long academic career he did no harm to any student.

“It is a conspiracy against me. Deepak’s research guide Dr DN Yadav is using him to implicate me. Dr Yadav’s son Manoj Yadav had been illegally drawing fellowship for nine months by falsely posing as candidate of non-creamy layer. In 2014, when I became the HoD, I lodged a complaint with the VC who ordered recovery of the entire amount from Manoj Yadav. Since then, Dr Yadav was upset with me,” he claimed.

HoD DN Srivastava also accused Dr Yadav of conspiring against him with the help of research scholar.

Meanwhile, Dr Yadav who arrived in Gorakhpur from an outstation visit Thursday evening said he was not aware of the research scholar’s suicide attempt and allegations made by the dean and the HoD against him.

“I was not in town and am not in a position to reply on the issue,” he said.

