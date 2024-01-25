Day after Mamata's jolt, Rahul Gandhi says INDIA bloc to fight 'anyay' together

A day after Trinamool Congress leader ruled out alliances with the Congress in the INDIA bloc in their states for the coming Lok Sabha elections, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the INDIA bloc will fight 'anyay' (injustice) together. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets the supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, on Wednesday.(X/INC)

The Wayanad MP said that he is happy to have come to West Bengal. Amid tensions with TMC, the Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered West Bengal today.

"I am happy to have come to West Bengal. We have come here to listen to you and stand with you...BJP-RSS are spreading hatred, violence and injustice. So, INDIA formation is going to fight 'Anyay' together," he said, according to ANI.

Gandhi had earlier remarked that he and his party share “a very good personal relationship” with Mamata Banerjee, adding critical remarks from either side will not affect the seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On Thursday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also reiterated that Mamata was an important part of the INDIA bloc.

“I have said that TMC is an important pillar of INDIA bloc which comprises 28 parties. Mamata Banerjee is an experienced and energetic leader of the country, a tall leader. We respect her...Everyone knows that she holds a special place and identity in the politics of our country,” he said, according to ANI.

He added: "I am very confident that she too wants to defeat the BJP, we also want the same. We will fight together. We will make INDIA Alliance successful. That is our duty." Jairam Ramesh said

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra crossed into West Bengal from Assam this morning. Assam Congress chief Angika Dutta handed over the 'tricolour' to the party's Bengal unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Meanwhile, several TMC supporters standing on the roadside of Rahul's route held banners with "Didi is enough for Bengal" written on them, reported ANI.