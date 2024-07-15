Mumbai, Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence here on Monday, a day after a veiled attack at the latter for the opposition's boycott of an all-party meeting on the Maratha quota issue. Day after veiled barb at Sharad Pawar, Bhujbal meets him in Mumbai

Bhujbal, who belongs to the rival NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, visited former Union minister Sharad Pawar's 'Silver Oak' residence in Mumbai.

He has so far not given any reason for the meeting.

Leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi , which comprises the Congress, NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena , did not turn up at the all-party meeting convened by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on July 9, claiming the opposition was not taken into confidence on the Maratha reservation issue.

Bhujbal on Sunday claimed the opposition leaders stayed away from the meeting on July 9 "after a phone call from Baramati at 5 pm".

Notably, Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in Pune district is the bastion of 83-year-old Sharad Pawar.

Sources in the NCP suggested Bhujbal was having a feeling of not being heard in the party. He is with Ajit Pawar's outfit, but politically alienated within the party, they added.

Asked about Bhujbal's meeting with Sharad Pawar, state minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said it is a customary practice in Maharashtra for political leaders to engage in discussions with one another regardless of their ideological differences.

"It is unjust to scrutinise every interaction between two leaders and draw premature conclusions," he said.

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said, "It is a reflection of Sharad Pawar's generosity that he allocates time to individuals who hold contrasting views, even within the public domain."

"I am not concerned about the internal affairs of Bhujbal's party. Let the meeting take place if he desires to meet Pawar and he has granted him an audience," Awhad added.

