Maharashtra MLC polls: All 9 BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance candidates win

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, which includes chief minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's NCP, won all nine seats it contested in the legislative council election, diminishing the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) hopes of cross-voting. Many political leaders and their supporters are facing inconvenient moments praising old rivals after their party’s inclusion in Mahayuti or Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Ajit Pawar said, "Mahayuti 's all nine candidates in council election have won. It is the victory of the unity and United efforts by three ruling parties. The unity will remain intact in the ensuing Assembly elections. The council results will replicate in the Assembly polls too."

Eleven members of the upper house of the state legislature are retiring on July 27 and the polls were held to fill the vacancies. MLC polls voting was held this morning for a total of 11 seats.

ALSO READ- MVA criticises slow pace and irregularities in cement road works

Maharashtra MLC polls winners list

1. BJP - Pankaja Munde

2. BJP - Yogesh Tilekar

3. BJP - Parinay Phuke

4. BJP - Amit Gorkhe

5. BJP - Sadabhau Kho

6. Shiv Sena - Krupal Tumane

7. Shiv Sena - Bhawana Gawli

8. NCP - Rajesh Vitekar and

9. NCP - Shivajirao Garje

10. Shiv Sena (UBT)- Milind Narvekar

11. Congress- Pradnya Satav

ALSO READ- Pawar rejects Shiv Sena (UBT)’s pitch to make Uddhav MVA’s CM face before polls

BJP had fielded five candidates, while its Mahayuti allies Shiv Sena and NCP nominated two candidates each. On the other side, the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) each fielded one candidate, and their MVA partner, the NCP (SP), backed the nominee of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP). However, PWP candidate Jayant Patil lost the election to legislative council

The MVA lacked the numbers to secure a win for its third candidate as the quota to elect one MLC were the votes of 23 MLAs.

The BJP leads with 103 MLAs, followed by Shiv Sena, (38), NCP (42), Congress (37), Shiv Sena (UBT) (15), and NCP (Sharad Pawar) (10).

ALSO READ- Mumbai BMW crash: BJP MLA invokes Sushant Rajput death, targets MVA alliance

However, it was hopeful that some MLAs from the NCP and Shiv Sena, both part of the Mahayuti alliance, would cross-vote in their favour. Recently, the NCP (SP) has claimed that several MLAs from the rival camp led by Ajit Pawar are in contact with the opposition, considering a return following the MVA's strong performance in the Lok Sabha elections.