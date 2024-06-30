Pawar rejects Shiv Sena (UBT)’s pitch to make Uddhav MVA’s CM face before polls

MUMBAI: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday rejected Shiv Sena (UBT)’s suggestion to declare a chief minister face of the MVA coalition. Pawar said that the coalition is their collective face, and they cannot make one person its face. Pawar said that the coalition is their collective face, and they cannot make one person its face. (Hindustan Times)

The statement is being seen as a jolt to the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s attempt to make Uddhav Thackeray the chief minister face of the MVA coalition.

“Our alliance is our collective face. We don’t believe in one person’s face. Collective leadership is our formula,” Pawar said, while responding to the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s demand to declare the MVA’s chief minister face before the state assembly elections.

When probed further on whether Uddhav Thackeray can become the ‘face’, the veteran leader responded, “I told you, collective leadership will be our face.”

Pawar’s statement has come at a time when Shiv Sena (UBT) have been trying to make their party’s president the chief ministerial face of the MVA.

The issue can turn into an internal tussle in the MVA, as since last Thursday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut, has been advocating Thackeray’s name for the chief minister face of the MVA coalition. He remains fixed on his stance even after Pawar has openly rejected this idea.

Commenting on the veteran NCP (SP) leader’s statement, Raut said, “What Sharad Pawar is saying is right. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi will achieve a majority (in the state assembly elections). But if Rahul Gandhi was declared the prime ministerial candidate in the Lok Sabha elections, then it could have helped the INDIA alliance in gaining 25 to 30 additional seats nationwide. It is our opinion. No government or institution should be without a face. People must know who they are voting for. People voted for Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Narendra Modi.”

At the same time, he claimed that there is no disagreement amongst them as to who will be the face of the MVA.

On whether he is still firm on giving MVA a face for the chief minister post, Raut replied, “This is our opinion. However, MVA comprises three parties. Everyone has seen the results of the Lok Sabha elections when all three parties contested together. Hence, we are going to contest the polls unitedly in any case.”

The Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson also expressed confidence that the MVA will win at least 175 to 180 seats in the assembly elections.

Last Thursday, Raut had rooted for Thackeray saying, “Uddhavji was chief minister in the MVA government. People do remember the good work done by him.” He also reminded the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s allies that Thackeray led from the front during the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Pawar has also suggested that all three MVA parties should share seats with their respective smaller allies from their own quota. “There are many parties, such as PWP, Left, AAP among others, which helped us during the Lok Sabha elections, and stood against the Modi government. Once discussion on seat sharing is finalised, the three parties should decide how many seats they want to share with their smaller allies from their quota,” the former union minister said.