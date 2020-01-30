e-paper
Home / India News / Day for budget session, govt holds all party meet

Day for budget session, govt holds all party meet

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the financial year 2020-21 on February 1.

india Updated: Jan 30, 2020 13:32 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with all party leaders during meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday, day before Budget session begins. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo )
         

The Union government held an all party meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, a day before Parliament’s budget session begins. The session comes amid nationwide protests against the government’s citizenship measures, including the amended citizenship law, with opposition parties putting up a united front against the Narendra Modi dispensation.

Prime Minister Modi, senior ministers, Anand Sharma and Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress and Sudip Bandyopadhyay of the TMC, besides representatives of other parties, attended the meeting. The Budget will be presented on Saturday.

Health ministry confirms India’s first case of coronavirus in Kerala
‘Cancel 1 Feb death warrant’: 4 death row convicts back in Delhi court
From S Jaishankar to Brajesh Mishra, 5 diplomats who took plunge into politics
Shiv Sena editorial backs govt action on Sharjeel Imam, says ‘finish such insects’
‘Little confusion’: Rohit explains why India opted for Bumrah in Super Over
Range Rover Evoque launched in India at Rs 54.94 lakh
Great harmoniser of India’s diversity, writes Ramachandra Guha
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: President, PM Modi & others pay tribute
