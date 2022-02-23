‘Daylight robbery’: Omar Abdullah after 41 flights cancelled due to snowfall in Srinagar

Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter on Wednesday to allege “day light robbery” being done by airlines after the Srinagar airport earlier in the day informed that all flights have been cancelled to and from the venue.

The Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) vice president said that people who had paid “ ₹3,000 or 4,000 for their seats” have been asked to rebook, and “suddenly the same flights are being quoted at ₹12,000 or ₹14,000”.

“Day light robbery and no government intervenes,” Abdullah's post on the micro-blogging site read.

This is how passengers to Srinagar are getting shafted by airlines - all flights got cancelled today & people who had paid ₹3000/4000 for their seats are told to rebook. Suddenly the same flights are being quoted at ₹12,000/ ₹14,000. Day light robbery & no government intervenes — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 23, 2022

The Srinagar Airport started sharing updates regarding the weather condition in the city from 8.30am onwards on Wednesday. Initially, it informed that snow clearing operations on the runway were underway despite the visibility being at 400 metres.

In a series of tweets following that, the airport mentioned gave updates on cancellation of flights, including those of SpiceJet, GoFirst and Indigo.

At 3.58pm, the latest tweet informed that all flights of all airlines have been cancelled to and from the Srinagar Airport.

“The passengers will be adjusted in the forthcoming flights in next available flight. There were total 41 cancellations including all flights,” the airport tweeted.

All flights of all airlines have been cancelled

The passengers will be adjusted in the forthcoming flights in next available flight

There were total 41 cancellations including all sked flights — Srinagar Airport (@SrinagarAirport) February 23, 2022

In one of the updates shared by the Srinagar Airport in the morning on the micro-blogging site, visuals showed heavy snowfall happening at the venue and poor visibility as well.

Our airport now pic.twitter.com/hUtGCYr8wn — Srinagar Airport (@SrinagarAirport) February 23, 2022

On Tuesday, the Meteorological Centre in Srinagar said that mild rains have been recorded across Kashmir Valley since Monday night. An official noted that Srinagar is likely to experience a wet weather till Thursday (February 24).