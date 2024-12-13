Days after man dies by suicide, cops issue notice to wife in UP

A team from Bengaluru’s Marathahalli police travelled to Uttar Pradesh to issue a notice to the wife and the in-laws of a 34-year-old software engineer who died allegedly by suicide earlier this week. The family members have been asked to appear for questioning following allegations of harassment and extortion made in the deceased’s suicide note in the notice, said a senior police officer. The engineer, who lived in Marathahalli, ended his life on Monday, leaving behind a note and a video accusing his wife and her family of mental harassment and demanding exorbitant sums of money (File photo)

The engineer, who lived in Marathahalli, ended his life on Monday, leaving behind a note and a video accusing his wife and her family of mental harassment and demanding exorbitant sums of money. Before his death, he shared his grievances with an NGO, detailing the pressure he faced.

The suicide note claimed the victim’s wife and her family had demanded ₹3 crore to settle a divorce case and ₹30 lakh for him to visit his four-year-old son. The note also alleged that false cases of dowry and assault were filed against him and his family, contributing to his distress.

Inspector Anil Kumar of Marathahalli police stated, “Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, we have registered a case under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 108 (abetment of suicide) against the wife, her mother, brother, and uncle.”

The police said that no arrests would be made immediately. Statements from the accused will be recorded, and the allegations made in the suicide note will be thoroughly investigated before further action is taken.

“We are looking at the case from all angles to ensure a fair investigation,” a senior officer said.

The incident was reported early on Monday morning by the victim’s neighbours. Police arrived at the scene at around 6 am, and the body was sent for autopsy at CV Raman Nagar Government hospital. The remains were handed over to the family on Tuesday.

The note, which was shared via WhatsApp with the Save Indian Family Foundation, reflected the victim’s emotional and financial struggles.

He expressed deep love for his son, leaving behind a gift with instructions for it to be delivered after his death, and made a heartfelt appeal for justice for his family.