Deaths cross 500 in Maha, Mumbai now has 8k cases

mumbai

Updated: May 03, 2020 01:08 IST

Maharashtra breached the 500 mark for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) deaths on Saturday after it recorded its highest single-day fatality figure of 36, taking the toll to 521. The state recorded 790 new cases — its third-highest 24-hour jump — taking the infection count to 12,296.

Of the deaths recorded on Saturday, Mumbai reported 27, three were in Pune city, two in Amravati city and one each in Vasai-Virar, Amravati district and Aurangabad city. Besides these, Mumbai also recoded the death of one person from West Bengal.

The mortality rate in the state stands at 4.23%, but the fatality count in the state has steadily increased with 198 deaths recorded since April 27 alone. The country’s mortality rate hovers around 3.25%.

Mumbai also crossed the 8,000 Covid-19 cases mark with 547 new infections. Its tally stands at 8,359. The city, which had crossed the 4,000 mark on April 23, doubled its count to 8,000 in nine days. As cases continue to mount in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, Malegaon, the state government, which issued guidelines for extension of lockdown on Saturday, imposed restrictions in most on these areas.

Maharashtra has 14 districts in the red zone, including Mumbai, Mumbai suburban, Thane, and Palghar districts, where the lockdown will be strictly implemented. Yavatmal, Satara, Dhule, Akola and Jalgaon are also in the red zone, but wo;; see fewer restrictions as against the hotpot areas in Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) and Malegaon in Nashik district.