Declined US President Trump’s invite to Washington to come to Odisha: PM Modi

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he declined an invitation from US President Donald Trump to visit Washington after his official visit to Canada because he had to come to Odisha, the sacred land of Lord Jagannath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during a public meeting in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (DD/ANI)

“During my visit, US President Donald Trump called me and said ‘since you’re already in Canada, why not come to Washington too? Let’s have a meal and talk.’ He extended a warm invitation. I respectfully told the President of the United States, ‘Thank you for your kind invitation, but it is essential for me to go to the sacred land of Mahaprabhu.’ And so, I humbly declined his offer, because your love and the devotion to Mahaprabhu drew me irresistibly to this holy land,” PM Modi said at an event in Bhubaneswar to mark the first anniversary of the BJP government led by Mohan Majhi.

Modi said Odisha was a radiant beacon of India’s rich heritage. “For thousands of years, it has been a cornerstone of Indian culture, contributing to its growth and vibrancy. Today, as the ideals of development and heritage form the foundation of India’s progress, Odisha’s significance and role in this journey have grown even greater,” he added.

“Today is a very special day. Today, the first BJP government in Odisha has successfully completed one year. This anniversary is not just of the government; it is the anniversary of the establishment of good governance. This one year was dedicated to public service and public trust. When the BJP government in Odisha is completing its first year, all of you are busy preparing for the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. Mahaprabhu is our idol and inspiration and with the blessings of Mahaprabhu, the issues related to the Srimandir have also been resolved,” he said.

PM Modi also unveiled the Odisha Vision Document, a roadmap for the state’s development goals anchored around the centenary of Odisha’s formation as India’s first linguistic state in 2036 and India’s 100 years of independence in 2047, an official statement said.

The vision document aims to transform Odisha into a $500 billion economy by 2036 and a $1.5 trillion economy by 2047. Additionally, he launched the ‘Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana’ initiative to honour eminent Odias by developing their birthplaces into cultural hubs.

The Prime Minister launched multiple development projects covering critical sectors such as drinking water, irrigation, agricultural infrastructure, health infrastructure, rural roads and bridges, sections of national highways, and a new railway line. He flagged off new train services extending rail connectivity to Boudh district for the first time and launched 100 electric buses under the Capital Region Urban Transport initiative to promote eco-friendly urban mobility.