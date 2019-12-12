Decoding the Winter Session: The Parliament’s 8 big legislations

india

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 12:25 IST

The winter session of Parliament began on November 18 and will conclude on December 13. The nearly month-long sessions saw some key Bills being table and passed. A few Bills such as the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 that seeks to prohibit commercial surrogacy, but allows altruistic surrogacy has been sent to a Rajya Sabha select committee. Another controversial Bill, the Protection Data Protection Bill has been sent to a joint select committee.

Here are a few Bills passed during the current session.

1. The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019

The bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on December 2. The Bill provides domestic companies with an option to pay tax at the rate of 22%, provided they do not claim certain deductions under the Income Tax Act. The Bill also provides new domestic manufacturing companies with an option to pay income tax at the rate of 15%, provided they do not claim certain deductions. These new domestic manufacturing companies must be set up and registered after September 30, 2019, and start manufacturing before April 1, 2023.

A company can choose to opt for the new tax rates in the financial year 2019-20 (i.e. assessment year 2020-21) or in any other financial year in the future. Once a company exercises this option, the chosen provision will apply for all subsequent years.

2. Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019

The contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed on December 11 in the Rajya Sabha and on December 9 in the Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to offer citizenship to persecuted minorities—Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhist, Jains and Christians—from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who came to India before December 31, 2014. The legislation also reduces the time frame for seeking citizenship from 11 years to 5 years.

3. The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019

Piloted by the ministry of health and family welfare, the Bill was passed on December 2, and prohibits the production, trade, storage, and advertisement of electronic cigarettes. Any person who contravenes this provision will be punishable with imprisonment of up to one year, or a fine of up to one lakh rupees, or both. For any subsequent offence, the person will be punishable with an imprisonment of up to three years, along with a fine of up to five lakh rupees. The Bill defines electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) as electronic devices that heat a substance, which may contain nicotine and other chemicals, to create vapour for inhalation.

4. The Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019

Passed on December 9, the Bill restricts the use of hazardous material on ships and regulates the recycling of ships. The provisions of the Bill will apply to any new or existing ship which is registered in India, ships entering a port or terminal in India, or the territorial waters of India, and any warship, or other ship owned and operated by an administration and used on government non-commercial service, and ship recycling facilities operating in India.

5. The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019

Passed on December 3, the Bill provides for the merger of the Union Territories (UTs) of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu into a single Union Territory. The First Schedule to the Representation of the People Act, 1950 provides one seat in Lok Sabha to each of the two UTs. The Bill seeks to amend the Schedule to allocate two Lok Sabha seats to the merged UT. The merged UT will take steps to integrate employees into services under its control. The central government may give orders and instructions to the merged UT in this regard.

6. The National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019

Passed on December 4, the Bill is expected to benefit over 8 lakh people. The bill essentially aims to extend legal status to unauthorized colonies in Delhi. If such colonies are regularised, the residents will be able to transfer/sell their properties, avail of home loans and be eligible to demand basic amenities such as water and electricity. The benefits under the bill will extend to 1,731 unauthorized colonies, as identified by Delhi Development Authority (DDA), spread over 175 sq. km.

7. The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019

Another contentious Bill that was passed on December 3; the Bill was piloted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The Bill amends the Special Protections Group Act, 1988 that provides for the constitution and regulation of the Special Protection Group (SPG) to provide security to the Prime Minister, former Prime Ministers, and their immediate family members.

The Bill provides for provision of SPG security to the Prime Minister and members of his/her immediate family residing with him/her at his/her official residence. It will also provide security to any former Prime Ministers, and the immediate family members residing at the allotted residence for a period of five years from the date on which she/he demits office.

8. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019

The Bill was passed on November 26 and defines a transperson as someone whose gender does not match the one assigned at birth. It prohibits discrimination against them in employment, education, housing, healthcare and other services. It allows self perception of gender identity, but calls for recognition as ‘transgender’ on the basis of a certificate of identity issued by a district magistrate.