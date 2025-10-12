Decomposed body of man found wrapped in plastic bag near Delhi's Hindon canal

A decomposed body of a man was found wrapped in brown tape and sealed inside a plastic bag near the Hindon canal in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, an official said on Sunday. Police received information about a suspicious object lying near a dry corner of the Hindon canal. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Police received information about a suspicious object lying near a dry corner of the Hindon canal, opposite Mulla Colony, on Saturday evening, he added.

"A team from Ghazipur Police Station immediately reached the spot and found a plastic bag tightly sealed with brown tape. On opening it, a decomposed human body was discovered," said the police officer.

The spot was cordoned off, and the crime and forensic teams were called to collect evidence.

The body appeared to be several days old and was badly decomposed. It has been preserved at the mortuary for identification and post-mortem.

Preliminary investigation suggests the person may have been killed elsewhere and his body dumped at the canal. "The exact cause of death will be known only after the postmortem report," he added.

Police are making efforts to identify the deceased through local police stations, missing persons' records, and CCTV footage from the surrounding area.

"Teams have been formed to scan CCTV cameras and gather local intelligence. The nearby areas are being searched for clues," said the officer.

A FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.