‘Deem it appropriate to step down’: Full text of MJ Akbar’s resignation

Union minister MJ Akbar stepped down on Wednesday following a spate of allegations of sexual harassment against him by women journalists.

Akbar has filed a defamation suit against journalist Priya Ramani, who is one of the women who have accused him of a range of inappropriate behaviour during his career as a journalist before entering politics.

Ramani welcomed Akbar’s exit. “As women we feel vindicated by MJ Akbar’s resignation. I look forward to the day when I will also get justice in court #MeToo,” she said

Here’s the full text of his statement:

Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity. I have, therefore, tendered my resignation from the office of Minister of State for External Affairs. I am deeply grateful to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and to the External Affairs Minister Smt. Sushma Swaraj for the opportunity they gave me to serve my country.

(M.J. Akbar)

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 17:12 IST