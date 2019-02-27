Deeply concerned by India-Pak tensions, says British PM Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday expressed “deep concern” over rising tensions between India and Pakistan and called for restraint and de-escalation by the two countries.

Opening the Prime Minister’s Question Time in the House of Commons, May said her government has been monitoring developments closely.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn responded by hoping that tensions between the two countries can be eased and that no further lives are lost.

The Pulwama attack figured in the House of Commons on Tuesday, when Conservative leader Bob Blackman wanted an official “clear and unreserved condemnation” of the attack in which 40 CRPF men were killed, and a call on Pakistan to stop funding terror groups.

Foreign Office minister Mark Field responded: “The UK Government unequivocally condemn the appalling terror attack in Pulwama on 14 February. We are actively encouraging the Governments of both India and Pakistan to find diplomatic solutions and to refrain from actions that could jeopardise regional stability.”

“We are also working in the UN Security Council to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice,” he added.

Officials said London has been in close contact at senior levels in India and Pakistan, besides taking steps to promote international efforts to avoid escalation.

They added that British representatives have been working with UN Security Council members on listing Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar under UN Resolution 1267 that imposes individual targeted sanctions such as assets freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo.

Britain banned Jaish-e-Mohammed in March 2001 and its splinter group Khuddam Ul-Islam in October 2005 on the ground that both outfits seek the “liberation” of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian control as well as the “destruction” of America and India.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 18:56 IST