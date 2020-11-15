e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Deeply pained’: Amit Shah on veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise

‘Deeply pained’: Amit Shah on veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award winning actor died at 12.15 pm at a private hospital in south Kolkata on Sunday after battling critical health issues including Covid encephalopathy. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 15:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Best known for his multi-faceted roles in the movies of another doyen of Bengali cinema Satyajit Ray, Chatterjee’s film career spanned nearly 61 years.
Best known for his multi-faceted roles in the movies of another doyen of Bengali cinema Satyajit Ray, Chatterjee’s film career spanned nearly 61 years.(HT ARCHIVES.)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah condoled the death of veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee at a private nursing home in south Kolkata earlier today. Chatterjee was 85.

“Deeply pained to learn about the demise of legendary Soumitra Chatterjee ji. An iconic actor, who took Bengali cinema to new heights. In Soumitra Da, the Indian silver screen has lost a gem. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and countless followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” the home minister tweeted.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award winning actor died at 12.15 pm at a private hospital in south Kolkata on Sunday after battling critical health issues including Covid encephalopathy. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

ALSO READ | ‘Indian cinema has lost a legend’: President Kovind condoles Soumitra Chatterjee’s death

Best known for his multi-faceted roles in the movies of another doyen of Bengali cinema Satyajit Ray, Chatterjee’s film career spanned nearly 61 years. His name is synonymous with Ray’s protagonist ‘Apu’ from the internationally acclaimed Apu trilogy. He also portrayed the immortal ‘Feluda’—Ray’s well known fictional detective on screen. He featured in as many as 14 Ray films throughout his career, the last being Sakha Prosakha. The actor has also been honoured with France’s highest civilian award—the Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur, (Legion of Honour) for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to his passing as a colossal loss for the world of Indian cinema as he expressed his condolences on Twitter. “Shri Soumitra Chatterjee’s death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted.

tags
top news
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form govt in Bihar, says swearing-in ceremony on Monday
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
‘Soumitra Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema’: PM Modi
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel admitted to ICU, says family
‘Deeply pained’: Amit Shah on veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise
‘Deeply pained’: Amit Shah on veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s demise
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm
Amit Shah calls meeting to review spike in cases of Covid-19 in Delhi at 5pm
Manipur CM N Biren Singh tests positive for Covid-19
Manipur CM N Biren Singh tests positive for Covid-19
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
Trump supporters rally in Washington, insists he won US presidential race
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In