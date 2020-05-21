e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Defence manufacturing hit due to Covid-19: Rajnath Singh

Defence manufacturing hit due to Covid-19: Rajnath Singh

Acknowledging the hardships faced by the defence industry during an e-conclave, Rajnath Singh said defence manufacturing had been hit harder than other sectors as the government was the only buyer of defence products.

india Updated: May 21, 2020 19:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said MSMEs were the backbone of Indian economy as they accelerated gross domestic product growth, brought in valuable foreign exchange through exports and provided employment opportunities.
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said MSMEs were the backbone of Indian economy as they accelerated gross domestic product growth, brought in valuable foreign exchange through exports and provided employment opportunities.(PTI)
         

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the lockdown to combat the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) had hit the manufacturing sector, disrupted supply chains and the defence industry had also been affected due to the strict confinement measures.

Acknowledging the hardships faced by the defence industry during an e-conclave, Singh said defence manufacturing had been hit harder than other sectors as the government was the only buyer of defence products. The SIDM MSME Conclave 2020 was jointly organized by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the department of defence production.

The minister said the financial package and reforms announced by the government to give a push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ (Self-Reliant India Movement) would strengthen micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector and generate employment.

He said MSMEs were the backbone of Indian economy as they accelerated gross domestic product growth, brought in valuable foreign exchange through exports and provided employment opportunities.

The minister said that more than 8,000 MSMEs were an integral part of the production process of the ordnance factories, defence public sector undertakings, dockyards and base repair depots, and their share equalled nearly 20% of the overall the production of the organisations. He said the government was committed to keeping the MSMEs strong.

Singh praised the contribution of MSMEs in India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. “I am very happy to know that SIDM has accelerated the manufacturing of DRDO designed personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, masks, ventilator parts…In less than two months, we have not only met our domestic demand, but we can also think of helping neighbouring countries in the coming time,” a ministry statement quoted Singh as saying.

Talking about the PM’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan,’ the minister said the campaign would provide a raft of opportunities to the industry and help create millions of jobs.

From raising foreign direct investment (FDI) in defence manufacturing to creating a separate budget for buying locally-made military hardware and notifying a list of weapons/equipment that cannot be imported, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week announced measures to boost self reliance in the defence sector.

The other steps included corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), indigenisation of imported spares and setting realistic qualitative requirements for weapons to support the local industry. The FDI limit in the defence manufacturing sector under the automatic route has been hiked from 49% to 74%.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In