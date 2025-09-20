Search
Sat, Sept 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delayed justice to limited aid: The long wait for domestic abuse relief

ByNamita Bhandare
Published on: Sept 20, 2025 03:10 am IST

This month marks two decades of the domestic violence act. HT looks at what’s working on the ground, and what’s not

It’s another working day at judicial magistrate (first class) Shikha Chahal’s court 507 at the Saket district courts in Delhi. C is talking about the unravelling of her marriage in February 2007 when her husband hit her for the first time, two days after the wedding. She still doesn’t know why. “There was never a reason,” she said about the subsequent beatings. “His sisters told him to ‘keep me in line’. I guess that’s why he would hit me.”

India News
India News
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and DUSU Election Result Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and DUSU Election Result Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delayed justice to limited aid: The long wait for domestic abuse relief
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On