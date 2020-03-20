e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Delhi 2012 gang-rape case: Bodies of 4 convicts taken for autopsy

Delhi 2012 gang-rape case: Bodies of 4 convicts taken for autopsy

Tihar Jail’s director-general Sandeep Goel said the bodies will be handed over to the families after the post-mortem.

india Updated: Mar 20, 2020 10:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Activists hold banners and stand outside Tihar central prison where four men were sentenced to capital punishment in New Delhi.
Activists hold banners and stand outside Tihar central prison where four men were sentenced to capital punishment in New Delhi.(AP)
         

The bodies of the four convicts in the Delhi 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case have been sent to a hospital for a post-mortem after their pre-dawn hanging on Friday.

A spokesperson of Tihar Jail said the bodies of Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital at around 8:20am after the hanging.

Highlights
  • The bodies of the four convicts were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital after the hanging at 5:30pm
  • The autopsy will be completed by 12:30pm
  • The bodies will be handed over to the families after the post-mortem

Tihar Jail’s director-general Sandeep Goel said the bodies will be handed over to the families after the post-mortem.

However, the families will have to give a written undertaking that they will not make a public demonstration of the cremation or burial of those hanged, according to news agency ANI.

Also read: Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape

The jail superintendent will also consult the district magistrate and the deputy commissioner of police about the arrangements for the bodies’ disposal.

“The post-mortem report of judicial handing is different from normal handing. Autopsy likely to completed by 12:30pm,” an unnamed source at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital was quoted as saying by ANI.

Also read: Timeline of a crime that horrified India

All the four men in the Delhi 2012 gang-rape and murder case were hanged till death at 5:30am on Friday.

They were convicted of the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.

Two more people, including a juvenile, were also involved in the crime.

Also read: Will you celebrate convicts’ hanging? Delhi rape victim’s mother responds

One of the adults accused had allegedly committed suicide in the prison during the trial, and the juvenile was released from a correction home after three years.

tags
top news
Covid 19: What you need to know today
Covid 19: What you need to know today
LIVE| ‘Justice has prevailed’: PM Modi on Delhi rape convicts’ execution
LIVE| ‘Justice has prevailed’: PM Modi on Delhi rape convicts’ execution
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape
Fruit seller, gym trainer, bus cleaner: The 4 men hanged for Delhi rape
What is Janta Curfew and how it will be implemented
What is Janta Curfew and how it will be implemented
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
‘Life is kind of boring now, but at back of the mind, we are confused...’
I was scared of Indian seamers: AUS opener on facing Bumrah & Co.
I was scared of Indian seamers: AUS opener on facing Bumrah & Co.
Exclusive: 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy BS 6 price details confirmed
Exclusive: 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy BS 6 price details confirmed
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news