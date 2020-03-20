Delhi 2012 gang-rape case: Bodies of 4 convicts taken for autopsy

india

The bodies of the four convicts in the Delhi 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case have been sent to a hospital for a post-mortem after their pre-dawn hanging on Friday.

A spokesperson of Tihar Jail said the bodies of Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma were taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital at around 8:20am after the hanging.

The autopsy will be completed by 12:30pm

The bodies will be handed over to the families after the post-mortem

Tihar Jail’s director-general Sandeep Goel said the bodies will be handed over to the families after the post-mortem.

However, the families will have to give a written undertaking that they will not make a public demonstration of the cremation or burial of those hanged, according to news agency ANI.

The jail superintendent will also consult the district magistrate and the deputy commissioner of police about the arrangements for the bodies’ disposal.

“The post-mortem report of judicial handing is different from normal handing. Autopsy likely to completed by 12:30pm,” an unnamed source at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital was quoted as saying by ANI.

All the four men in the Delhi 2012 gang-rape and murder case were hanged till death at 5:30am on Friday.

They were convicted of the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.

Two more people, including a juvenile, were also involved in the crime.

One of the adults accused had allegedly committed suicide in the prison during the trial, and the juvenile was released from a correction home after three years.