e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Delhi airport certified as second safest globally for Covid-related safety protocols: DIAL

Delhi airport certified as second safest globally for Covid-related safety protocols: DIAL

Safe Travel Barometer is among the world’s largest and most comprehensive tools to monitor traveller health and safety protocols, a release issued by Delhi airport operator DIAL said.

india Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 20:40 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
According to a release issued by Delhi airport operator DIAL, Delhi airport has become the country’s safest airport for various safety measures taken to help control the spread of coronavirus.
According to a release issued by Delhi airport operator DIAL, Delhi airport has become the country’s safest airport for various safety measures taken to help control the spread of coronavirus.(ANI file photo)
         

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Wednesday said it has been certified as the second safest aerodrome globally for effective implementation of coronavirus-related health and safety protocols.

The safe travel score is an initiative by Safe Travel Barometer, which assessed more than 200 airports on their implementation of health and safety protocols during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Safe Travel Barometer is among the world’s largest and most comprehensive tools to monitor traveller health and safety protocols, a release issued by DIAL said.

“Close on the heels of Singapore Changi Airport, which scored 4.7 out of 5, Delhi’s IGI Airport has bagged the second position in the Safe Travel Barometer’s list by scoring 4.6.”

“Besides, Frankfurt Airport and Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport have also secured the second position, each tied at 4.6 out of 5,” the release said.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in the national capital is operated by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by GMR.

According to the release, Delhi airport has also become the country’s safest airport for various safety measures taken to help control the spread of coronavirus.

“These include the launch of RT-PCR testing laboratory, implementation of touchless initiatives to enhance the passenger experience, UV-based disinfection process, and development of AIR SUVIDHA portal for easy and hassle-free arrival process of India-bound international passengers,” it added.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said it was a moment of pride that in this testing time, DIAL has been able to make exceptional accomplishment by ranking second in the world for implementing effective safety measures at the airport.

Safe Travel Barometer is a comprehensive tool to monitor traveller health and safety protocols.

tags
top news
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
IPL live score: Siraj, spinners help RCB restrict KKR to 84/8
IPL live score: Siraj, spinners help RCB restrict KKR to 84/8
Sindh Police chief kidnapping plot by Rangers fans Pakistan political crisis
Sindh Police chief kidnapping plot by Rangers fans Pakistan political crisis
Nitish Kumar loses cool over ‘Lalu zindabad’ slogans at his rally
Nitish Kumar loses cool over ‘Lalu zindabad’ slogans at his rally
IPL 2020: 2 maidens, 3 wickets - Siraj scripts history in Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: 2 maidens, 3 wickets - Siraj scripts history in Abu Dhabi
‘Item’ jibe: EC sends notice to Kamal Nath, asks him to explain in 48 hrs
‘Item’ jibe: EC sends notice to Kamal Nath, asks him to explain in 48 hrs
‘Did you hear PM Modi say the word...’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh salvo on Ladakh
‘Did you hear PM Modi say the word...’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh salvo on Ladakh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In