Delhi airport sees over 100 flight cancellations for second straight day amid dense fog and poor visibility

Just a day after several flight cancellations hit Delhi's Indira Gandhi international airport, over 100 flights were cancelled on Sunday as the national capital once again gripped with dense fog and poor visibility. While Delhi airport operator DIAL on Sunday evening on X stated that operations were running smoothly, at least nine flights were cancelled after 6 pm, according to data from Ixigo as of 8 pm on Sunday.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

Delhi on Sunday woke up to a thick blanket of fog that enveloped the city, leading to around 110 flight cancellations and over 370 delayed flight services, reported news agency PTI.

Around 59 arrivals and 51 departure flights saw cancellations, the report read citing an airport official.

DIAL operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest airport that generally handles around 1,300 flights daily, the report added.

Earlier on Saturday, the operator had announced that low visibility procedures are currently in progress at the airport and that all flights operations are functioning normally. It had urged passengers to contact their respective airlines before leaving for the airport.

Delhi airport ops hit after city blanketed with fog

Indira Gandhi international airport on Saturday saw over 129 flight cancellations after the city woke up to dense fog. One of the busiest airports in the country experienced a strong hit as it saw at least 66 arrivals and 63 departures cancellations yesterday.

Today, Delhi breathed air that came under the ‘very poor’ category with the air quality index (AQI) spiking as high as 377, with the predominant pollutant being PM2.5.

Airports authority of India (AAI) had also issued a weather advisory cautioning over reduced visibility with leading airlines including IndiGo, Air India, Akasa Air, and Spice Jet issuing travel advisories on their respective X (formerly twitter) handles.

All these airlines advised passengers to check their travel itineraries before stepping out.