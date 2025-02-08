Delhi assembly election 2025: Arvind Kejriwal of AAP trailing against BJP's Parvesh Verma in New Delhi seat

Delhi assembly election 2025: Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party is trailing in early trends against his closest rival Parvesh Verma of the Bharatiya Janata Party from the New Delhi seat in the Delhi assembly election. The results of the Delhi poll 2025 are being declared by the Election Commission on Saturday, February 8. AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at the Hanuman temple near Connaught Place. ((@ArvindKejriwal/X))

For Arvind Kejriwal, the 2025 Delhi assembly election isn’t just another poll; it's the biggest fight for his survival. After resigning as chief minister in September 2024, fresh out of jail, he called this election a battle between political dynasties and the common man. He contested from the New Delhi seat, hoping for a comeback.

Born on August 16, 1968, in Haryana, Arvind Kejriwal started as a mechanical engineer from IIT Kharagpur before joining the Indian Revenue Service. But bureaucracy wasn’t enough for him—he wanted to change the system.

Arvind Kejriwal’s political journey has always been full of twists. His RTI activism won him the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2006, but he wanted to change the system from within. In 2012, he took the plunge, launching the Aam Aadmi Party or AAP and shaking up Indian politics.

Arvind Kejriwal's entry into politics

His entry into Delhi’s power corridors was nothing short of sensational. In 2013, Arvind Kejriwal defeated three-time chief minister Sheila Dikshit of the Congress, only to quit after 49 days. But he bounced back in 2015, winning 67 out of 70 seats, and did it again in 2020 with 62 seats. His governance model—free electricity, better schools, mohalla clinics—made him a household name.

Then came March 2024. Kejriwal was arrested over alleged corruption in Delhi’s liquor policy, making him the first sitting chief minister to go to jail. The AAP called it a political conspiracy, but the case hurt his image. After spending six months behind bars, the Supreme Court granted him bail. Days later, he resigned, passing the baton to education minister Atishi.

In the 2025 poll, Kejriwal banked on public sympathy and his track record.