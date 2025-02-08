Delhi results 2025: High security at counting centres; 10,000 police personnel deployed; phones not allowed

The counting of votes for the Delhi assembly election will begin at 8am on Saturday, February 8. The vote will decide whether the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party comes to power for a fourth term or the Bharatiya Janata Party forms a government in the national capital after more than 26 years. Delhi police personnel seen outside a strongroom polling station in Gole Market. in New Delhi, on Friday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The Congress is also looking for some gains after drawing a blank in the last two elections.

Security has been heightened at the counting centres across Delhi on Saturday morning. Visuals posted by news agency ANI on social media X showed high-security arrangements outside the counting centres in Seelampur, Jija Bai ITI at August Kranti Marg and Meerabai DSEU Maharani Bagh Campus.

Delhi's chief electoral officer (CEO) Alice Vaz said a total of 5,000 personnel, including counting supervisors, counting assistants, micro-observers, and supporting staff trained for the process, will be deployed on Saturday for the counting of votes.

A three-tier security arrangement with 10,000 police personnel, including two paramilitary companies at each centre, has been put in place for the 19 counting centres, news agency PTI reported.

"We have made robust security arrangements (for counting day). Only authorised personnel will be allowed inside the counting centres, where the use of mobile phones will be strictly prohibited," special commissioner of police Devesh Chandra Srivastava told a press conference on securing arrangements for the counting day.

Delhi election: Voter turnout

According to the Election Commission, 60.54 per cent votes were polled on Wednesday.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has claimed his party will win nearly 50 seats. The AAP has rejected the exit poll predictions, which projected BJP's big victory, asserting it will form the government again with its convener Arvind Kejriwal becoming chief minister for the fourth time.

In view of the fairness of the counting process, a random selection of five VVPATs (voter verifiable paper audit trails) will be done in each assembly constituency.

In a snowballing controversy, Lt Governor VK Saxena on Friday ordered an anti corruption branch (ACB) probe into allegations by AAP leaders that the BJP had attempted to horse trade its candidates by offering them ₹15 crore and ministerial berth.

The AAP leaders have accused the BJP of trying to create an illusion in their favour based on exit poll predictions, but trying to poach AAP's candidates with chances of victory.

The BJP has demanded that AAP retract its charges and tender an apology or face legal action. Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal also wrote to the Lt Governor requesting for an ACB probe into AAP's charges.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)