Delhi assembly speaker suspends 21 AAP MLAs, including Atishi, for two days

Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday suspended 21 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs from the Legislative Assembly for the next two days as ruckus over Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on excise policy and BR Ambedkar portrait dominated the proceedings. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi stages a protest over alleged removal of BR Ambedkar's potrait from CM office, during the Delhi Assembly session on Tuesday(PTI)

The MLAs raised slogans during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address on Tuesday.

The suspension reportedly happened in two parts with 12 MLAs getting suspended earlier in the day and the remaining later. Delhi assembly session LIVE updates

The suspended MLAs reportedly include Leader of Opposition Atishi, who has alleged that the BJP had disrespected BR Ambedkar by removing his portrait from the chief minister's office.

Apart from Atishi, Gopal Rai, Veer Singh Dhingan, Mukesh Ahlawat, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed, Anil Jha, Vishesh Ravi and Jarnail Singh have also been suspended.

The suspended AAP lawmakers held a protest on Tuesday on the assembly premises with Ambedkar portraits, raising "Babasaheb ka ye apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan (India will not tolerate this insult to Babasaheb)" and "Jai Bhim" slogans.

The BJP government in Delhi, led by chief minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday tabled the CAG report on the Delhi Excise Policy in the Assembly.

The 'Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi' covers four years from 2017-18 to 2020-21, examining the regulation and supply of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Foreign Liquor in Delhi.

As the report was presented, BJP leaders hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of attempting to disrupt the Assembly proceedings out of fear of the findings.