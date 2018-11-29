Delhi-based public health activist Amit Sengupta drowns in Goa

A Delhi-based doctor and public health activist died in Goa on Wednesday evening in a case of suspected drowning at Betalbatim Beach, a lifeguard agency said on Thursday.

Dr Amit Sengupta, 60, was found “motionless” in the water “and not swimming as he was earlier” by lifeguards at the beach in south Goa around 40-kilometres from the state capital Panaji.

“The lifeguard alerted the tower and rushed into the water… as he was unconscious, CPR was initiated immediately,” a spokesperson for Drishti Marine said.

As the ambulance was busy, Sengupta was rushed to Hospicio hospital in a lifeguard jeep with automatic external defibrillator (AED) equipment.

“AED was connected to the victim and the CPR continued to be administered. However at the hospital, after a diagnostic checkup doctor declared that the victim had passed away,” Drishti Marine’s spokesperson said.

Colva Police, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, have registered the case of drowning and are awaiting the report of the postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

