 Delhi chief secretary, subordinate involved in ‘scams,’ alleges Uttarakhand NGO; FIR registered | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Delhi chief secretary, subordinate involved in ‘scams,’ alleges Uttarakhand NGO; FIR registered

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 12, 2024 12:48 AM IST

Accusing the officials of sending men to steal evidence, the NGO moved court, which asked the revenue police to register a case and probe the charges.

A court in Uttarakhand's Almora has ordered registration of FIR against Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar and his subordinate YVVJ Rajasekhar for allegedly sending men to a school run by an NGO and taking away evidence of the officials' involvement in “scams.”

Naresh Kumar, chief secretary of Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Naresh Kumar, chief secretary of Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Also Read: Delhi will respond to CM being jailed in polls, says AAP

Pleasant Valley Foundation, the NGO, moved court seeking action against the officials, and, on March 2, the court admitted its complaint, and asked the revenue police to register a case and probe the charges.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The complaint

In its complaint, Pleasant Valley Foundation alleged that Kumar, the Delhi chief secretary, and Rajasekhar, the subordinate, sent four men to a school run by the NGO in Dadakada village on February 14. The men, it is claimed, vandalised the NGO joint secretary's office chamber, and took away files, records, documents, and pen drives, that had evidence of Kumar and Rajasekhar's involvement in “scams.”

The complaint further stated that the officials threatened to frame Pleasant Valley Foundation, if complaints of “corruption” filed by it against them with the Vigilance department and other forums, were not withdrawn.

Also Read: Delhi's Directorate of Vigilance sacks Arvind Kejriwal's secretary Bibhav Kumar

Additionally, an attempt was made to get the complainant to sign typewritten documents, and 63,000 in cash were taken away after it resisted.

“A case was registered by the revenue police sub-inspector of Govindpur on the orders of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM),” Vinit Tomar, District Magistrate (DM), Almora, said.

The FIR is under sections 392 (robbery), 447 (criminal trespass), 120b (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal initimdation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in addition to the SC/ST Act.

(With PTI inputs)

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Eid-ul-Fitr Live, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On