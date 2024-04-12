Delhi chief secretary, subordinate involved in ‘scams,’ alleges Uttarakhand NGO; FIR registered

A court in Uttarakhand's Almora has ordered registration of FIR against Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar and his subordinate YVVJ Rajasekhar for allegedly sending men to a school run by an NGO and taking away evidence of the officials' involvement in “scams.” Naresh Kumar, chief secretary of Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Pleasant Valley Foundation, the NGO, moved court seeking action against the officials, and, on March 2, the court admitted its complaint, and asked the revenue police to register a case and probe the charges.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The complaint

In its complaint, Pleasant Valley Foundation alleged that Kumar, the Delhi chief secretary, and Rajasekhar, the subordinate, sent four men to a school run by the NGO in Dadakada village on February 14. The men, it is claimed, vandalised the NGO joint secretary's office chamber, and took away files, records, documents, and pen drives, that had evidence of Kumar and Rajasekhar's involvement in “scams.”

The complaint further stated that the officials threatened to frame Pleasant Valley Foundation, if complaints of “corruption” filed by it against them with the Vigilance department and other forums, were not withdrawn.

Additionally, an attempt was made to get the complainant to sign typewritten documents, and ₹63,000 in cash were taken away after it resisted.

“A case was registered by the revenue police sub-inspector of Govindpur on the orders of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM),” Vinit Tomar, District Magistrate (DM), Almora, said.

The FIR is under sections 392 (robbery), 447 (criminal trespass), 120b (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal initimdation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in addition to the SC/ST Act.

(With PTI inputs)