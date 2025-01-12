Menu Explore
Delhi CM Atishi launches crowdfunding campaign, says need 40 lakh to fight election

ByHT News Desk
Jan 12, 2025 11:26 AM IST

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Atishi released an online link for people to donate money, saying she needed ₹40 lakh to for fighting the elections.

Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Kalkaji seat Atishi on Sunday launched a crowdfunding campaign to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly election and said she hoped that people would support her party's politics of work and honesty.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (PTI)

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Atishi released an online link for people to donate money, saying she needed 40 lakh to for fighting the elections.

The AAP has always fought elections with the help of small donations from the common man which has helped it pursue the politics of work and honesty, she said.

Taking to microblogging platform X, Atishi said, “Over the past 5 years, you've stood by me as an MLA, a minister, and now as the Chief Minister of Delhi. None of this would have been possible without your blessings and support.”

“As a young, educated woman, your belief and donations have enabled me to imagine a career in politics—a path I couldn’t have walked alone. Now, as we face another election campaign, I need your support once again,” she added.

In December, senior AAP leader and party candidate from Jangpura Manish Sisodia launched a crowdfunding platform and sought financial support from people for his poll campaign.

Delhi election

All 70 seats of Delhi assembly will go to polls on February 5, while the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.

The AAP, which won 67 seats in the 2015 polls and 62 in the 2020 polls, is eyeing a third consecutive term in the capital.

The BJP won three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020 while the Congress drew a blank.

Congress and the AAP, which are part of the same alliance - INDIA - are not fighting the Delhi election together.

Hitting out at the BJP for not declaring their chief ministerial candidate for Delhi Assembly elections till now, Delhi CM Atishi on Friday cited "credible sources" and said that they have got to know that BJP will be declaring Ramesh Bidhuri, the person who hurls the 'most abuses' as their CM candidate.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
