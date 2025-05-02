Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi Court issues notice to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case

ByHT News Desk
May 02, 2025 07:06 PM IST

The case will be heard next on May 8.

A Delhi court on Friday issued a notice to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others regarding the chargesheet filed against them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at Central Hall, Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi. (ANI )
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at Central Hall, Samvidhan Sadan in New Delhi. (ANI )

Special Judge Vishal Gogne said that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other proposed accused have the "right to be heard" at the time of cognisance of the chargesheet.

He also underscored that this right is fundamental to ensuring a fair trial, making the issuance of the notice necessary, while scheduling the next hearing for the case on May 8.

Also Read | Delhi court declines ED's plea to issue notices to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case

Earlier, ED filed a charge sheet on April 9 against former Congress presidents Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in connection with its 988-crore money laundering probe in the National Herald case.

The charge sheet, filed under sections 3 (money laundering) and 4 (punishment for money laundering) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), names Sonia and Rahul Gandhi as accused number 1 and 2, respectively.

Also Read | National Herald case: Chargesheet against Sonia, Rahul sheer political vendetta: Ashok Gehlot

Besides the Gandhis, ED has also named overseas Congress head Sam Pitroda and former journalist Suman Dubey in the charge sheet, along with the Young Indian Private Limited (YI) — a firm in which Sonia and Rahul Gandhi together hold 76% stake.

Also Read | ‘ED can’t scare us’: Congress on Herald charge sheet

ED has claimed that Gandhis are beneficial owners of YI, which acquired the assets of the National Herald’s parent company Associated Journals Limited (AJL), worth 2,000 crore, for a mere 50 lakh. The agency further claimed to have identified proceeds of crime worth 988 crore in the case.

The Congress has termed the charge sheet “political vendetta”.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Delhi Court issues notice to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On