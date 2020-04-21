Covid-19 patient improves on plasma therapy, UP books thousands for defying lockdown: 10 points

india

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 16:26 IST

Coronavirus cases in the country breached the 18,000-mark on Tuesday. The Ministry of Health updated India’s total number of coronavirus cases to 18,601 on Tuesday. The figure includes 14759 active cases, 3252 cured or discharged patients and 590 fatalities.

India entered the seventh day of the extended nationwide lockdown on Tuesday which will come to an on May 3.

Here are the key development:

1. In a veiled attack at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that poor people are dying due to starvation and the government is busy making sanitiser from their share of rice.

2. The number of coronavirus cases (Covid-19) in Gujarat crossed the 2000-mark after 127 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

3. The Rajasthan government has stopped rapid antibody tests after a team of experts questioned their use on the basis of results from confirmed Covid-19 cases, health minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday.

4. The National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) has withdrawn the consignment of defective COVID-19 testing kits from some of the state-run laboratories in West Bengal, a senior official of the medical body said on Tuesday. The NICED is ICMR’s nodal agency in the state.

5. The Odisha government on Tuesday rushed rapid response teams to Bhadrak and Jajpur districts after the state recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases for the second time in a fortnight on Monday with 18 people including 10 from these two districts with travel history to Kolkata testing positive.

6. The border between Delhi and Ghaziabad was sealed on Tuesday to contain the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19.

7. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday regretted the incidents where locals in Chennai opposed the burial of doctors who died of coronavirus. He urged everyone to respect the dedication of the health workers.

8. The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered more than 24,000 FIRs and booked over 71,000 people so far for defying Covid-19 lockdown norms, news agency PTI reported.

9. West Bengal administration got upset with Centre’s move of sending two inter-ministerial teams to inspect various aspects of the state’s battle against the coronavirus.

10. A critical coronavirus patient admitted to a private hospital in Delhi showed signs of improvement and was taken off ventilator support after he was administered plasma therapy, PTI reported.