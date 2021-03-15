Delhi deserves to be full state with all powers exercised by elected govt: Omar
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday threw his support behind Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, saying he condemns the assault on powers of the elected dispensation in spite of the Aam Aadmi Party supporting "dismemberment and downgrading" of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.
He was reacting to Chief Minister Kejriwal's tweet about a bill brought by the Union government in the Lok Sabha for allegedly curtailing the powers of the elected government in Delhi.
"In spite of AAP's support for the dismemberment & downgrading of J&K in 2019, we still condemn this assault on the powers of the elected government of Delhi. Delhi deserves to be a full state with all powers exercised by the elected government & not a nominated LG," Omar tweeted.
Kejriwal had tweeted, "After being rejected by ppl of Del (8 seats in Assembly, 0 in MCD bypolls), BJP seeks to drastically curtail powers of elected govt thro a Bill in LS today. Bill is contrary to Constitution Bench judgement. We strongly condemn BJP's unconstitutional n anti-democracy move."
The Centre had in August 2019 ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and downgrading it as a union territory. The APP had supported the central government’s decision.
