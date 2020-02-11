e-paper
Delhi Election Results 2020: AAP gets another seat, Praveen Kumar wins from Jangpura

The sitting member of legislative assembly (MLA), Praveen Kumar had defeated BJP leader Maninder Singh Dhir in the last assembly elections held in 2015.

Feb 11, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Praveen Kumar won by a margin of approximately 16,000 votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Impreet Singh Bakshi. (Twitter/Aap_Praveen)
         

Praveen Kumar of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday won by a margin of approximately 16,000 votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Impreet Singh Bakshi, according to Delhi election officers.

The sitting member of legislative assembly (MLA), Praveen Kumar had defeated BJP leader Maninder Singh Dhir in the last assembly elections held in 2015. Dhir had switched sides from the AAP to the BJP in November 2014.

Jangpura is an assembly seat in South Delhi region and South East district of Delhi and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The Congress had fielded Talvinder Singh Marwah from Jangpura this year.

