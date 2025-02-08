Delhi election vote counting live

The much-anticipated Delhi election results will be declared on Saturday, determining whether the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) comes to power for a fourth term, or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stages a comeback after nearly three decades. India News

The Congress, which ruled the capital between 1998 and 2013, is also looking for some gains after drawing a blank in the last two elections.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am across all 70 constituencies.

All Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been securely stored in 70 strong rooms, one each for one Assembly Constituency, across 19 locations across the national capital, according to a statement by the office of Delhi CEO.

"All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and security of the polled EVMs and VVPATs in accordance with ECI safety protocols," Delhi's chief electoral officer R Alice Vaz said.

Delhi results 2025

The AAP established its dominance in Delhi's political map routing both the BJP and Congress in 2015 Assembly polls, winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats.

The party again formed its government in 2020, winning 62 seats and decimating the opposition BJP and Congress.

Several exit polls predicted a BJP victory in the national capital, while two gave an edge to the AAP in a tight contest.

The AAP rejected the exit poll predictions, expressing confidence that it would form the government again.

"What can you expect from the exit poll surveys conducted by massage and spa companies? Wait for February 8 and the AAP will form the government with a decisive majority," AAP MP Sanjay Singh told PTI.

Day before counting of votes, a team of Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) officials reached Kejriwal's residence, seeking details and evidence regarding his allegations that the BJP attempted to poach the Aam Aadmi Party candidates.