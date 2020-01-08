Delhi Elections 2020: How BJP, Congress are trying to outdo AAP with poll sops

india

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 14:26 IST

The subsidy provided by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government in power and water tariffs—first 200 units of electricity and 20,000 litres of water free — has compelled the BJP and Congress to promise sops, especially in these two sectors, in the assembly elections.

While Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that the party will give up to 25,000 litres of free water and ensure it is of “good quality”, the Congress recently announced that the party, if voted to power, will provide free electricity up to 600 units and also setup a power plant to generate electricity in the national capital. It also said that small businesses will also be provided subsidies up to 200 units.

While the BJP will cite the work done by the Centre in Delhi as part of its achievements in the Sankalp Patra or vision document, a senior BJP leader said the subsidy provided in these two sectors has to be countered. “The benefit of the subsidy is not limited to just poor people. It is important to tell people that this government has worked only in the last three months. For 57 months, it did nothing,” said a senior BJP leader.

Speaking about the Sankalp Patra or vision document, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said, “We will not stop the subsidy people are getting in water and power. We will not only give more subsidies but also ensure that people get clean drinking water in their homes. Currently, people are getting poisonous water. We will give 25,000 litres of free water. We will also ensure that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) doesn’t suffer any loss.”

Though the party is in the process of preparing its vision document, BJP leaders say that water, electricity, education, health and infrastructure development are going to be the key focus areas.

The BJP is going to reiterate its commitment to provide better health facilities by implementing the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, which the ruling party in Delhi has refused to implement citing its ongoing scheme of free treatment at government hospitals and mohalla clinics.

The Congress, which carried out reforms in water and power sectors to improve services, today is promising relief of 600 units in a hope to regain lost ground in the city which it ruled for 15 years.

“Unlike the Kejriwal government, which has been using public money to benefit the power discoms, we will give relief to consumers up to 600 units. If the Congress comes to power, we will transfer the subsidy directly into the bank accounts of consumers. This will be a major part of our manifesto in the upcoming elections,” Delhi Congress spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said.

Political analyst Tanvir Aeijaz, professor of political science at Ramjas College, Delhi University, said, “The AAP government compelled the opposition parties in Delhi to focus four areas—water, electricity, education and health—by delivering on its poll promise in the last five years. While political parties will promise, it is a matter of trust for the people when they vote for a party based on its manifesto. For instance, people didn’t buy Congress’ promises of minimum income of Rs 72,000 per year, which was a good scheme, during the Lok Sabha elections.”

During 2013 and 2015 assembly elections, the two parties had promised subsidy in electricity and water to counter AAP’s promises.

In its 2013 manifesto, BJP had promised to cut electricity tariff by 30% if it comes to power. In 2015, it promised a reduction in rates of electricity and rationalisation of water tariff, without specifying the percentage.

Hoping the party will return to power in Delhi after a gap of 21 years, Delhi BJP chief said, “We will give five times more benefits then what the Arvind Kejriwal government is promising. In fact, whatever we promise, will be for 60 months (five years) and not for just two-three months.”