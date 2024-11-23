Delhi: ‘Frustrated’ mother strangles 5-year-old girl to marry lover

A woman in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar allegedly strangled her five-year-old daughter to death for not being able to marry a man she befriended on Instagram, police said on Saturday. The mother broke down during interrogation and confessed to killing her daughter. (HT photo/Representational)

Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital had on Friday informed the police about a child being brought dead to their facility, news agency PTI reported. As authorities enquired further about the corpse, they found out that there were strangulation marks on the child's neck.

Immediately, a case was registered and the mother and other relatives of the child were brought in for interrogation, the Delhi Police's statement said.

As the interrogation stretched on, the mother broke down and confessed to strangulating her own daughter, it added.

Further questioning led the cops to learn that after her first husband left her, the woman met a man named Rahul on Instagram.

Later, she decided to move to Delhi to marry Rahul. However, the man and his family refused to accept the child, thus refusing to marrying her. Frustrated by this rejection, the mother ended up strangulating her child, the police statement added.

The woman also disclosed that prior to moving to Delhi, she was living at a relative's place along with her child in Himachal Pradesh. There, she said, her child was sexually assaulted by the relative, the PTI report added.

Officials said that a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 103 (punishment for murder), 65(2) (punishment for rape in certain cases) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) was registered at the Ashok Vihar police station.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

Previous case

A similar shocking case had emerged from Bihar's Muzaffarpur late in August. A 26-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her three-year-old daughter to marry her lover.

The woman, Kajal, wanted to leave her husband and marry her lover but, she viewed her daughter as an obstacle. Kajal and her husband, Manoj Kumar, had been experiencing marital issues.

She was allegedly inspired by a crime TV serial, she reportedly slit her daughter's throat, placed her body in a trolley bag, and abandoned it in a field near her home.

Though cops caught the accused from her lover's home in Sitamarhi district, the latter was questioned and cleared of any involvement in the murder.

(with PTI inputs)