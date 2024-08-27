Woman arrested in Bihar for killing 3-year-old daughter to marry lover

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested in Muzaffarpur for allegedly murdering her three-year-old daughter to pursue a relationship with her lover, police said on Monday. Woman arrested for allegedly murdering daughter to be with lover in Muzaffarpur.(Live Hindustan)

Why Kajal ‘killed’ her daughater?

Police allege that Kajal intended to leave her husband and marry her lover. However, she viewed her daughter as an obstacle.

The girl's father, Manoj Kumar, a fast food worker, and Kajal had been experiencing marital issues.

The woman, Kajal, allegedly inspired by a crime TV serial, is accused of slitting her daughter's throat. She then placed the body in a trolley bag, and abandoned it in a field near her rented home on August 23.



“The father of the deceased said the mother and daughter did not return home and that he was unable to contact his wife as her mobile phone was out of reach. Today, his neighbours informed the police about a luggage bag hidden in the bushes near his home. When we prised it open, we found the body,” Mithanpura police station's Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Iqbal told PTI.

The body was discovered on Saturday.

How police caught the woman?

The accused woman was apprehended at her lover's residence in Sitamarhi district. Bloodstained clothes were found in Kajal’s Muzaffarpur home.

According to Muzaffarpur SP Awadhesh Dixit, Kajal’s mobile location traced her to Sitamarhi. Her lover was also questioned but cleared of any involvement in the killing.

In a similar case, police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested a 25-year-old woman, Radha Balram Mishra, and her 23-year-old lover, Anubhav Ramprakash Pandey, for allegedly killing her husband and disposing of his body in a creek, an official reported on Friday.

The police said the victim, Balram, also known as Shekar Laxman Mishra (27), resided with his wife Radha at Durgesh Park in Bhiwandi. Radha was reportedly involved in a romantic relationship with Anubhav.

According to the police, the couple killed Balram with sharp weapons on August 7, placed his body in a bag, and discarded it in the Kasheli creek.

Bhiwandi police apprehended the suspects after gathering intelligence, technical evidence, and interviewing the victim's family.

(Inputs from Avinash Kumar)