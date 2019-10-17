Delhi government writes to Centre for adequate supply of onions

india

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 21:37 IST

Food and Civil Supplies Minister of Delhi Imran Hussain on Thursday wrote to Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, requesting him to direct National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) to supply 10 trucks of onions everyday for the next 10 days for Delhi, so that onions can be made available at affordable prices.

Hussain has said in the letter that Delhi government has put in place adequate infrastructure for the sale of onions at Rs 23.90 per kg, however, “NAFED has not been able to match the demand of Delhi government for the adequate supply to ensure stabilisation of onion prices in Delhi”.

The Minister also reviewed the supply and sale of onions with Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies (CFS), senior officers of Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) and officers from NAFED.

During the meeting, the Minister directed the Department, DSCSC and NAFED to intensify their efforts so as to ensure that adequate quantities of onions are made available to the residents of Delhi.

He also requested to ensure regular supplies to DSCSC as per requisition sent to NAFED. NAFED officers assured that all efforts will be made for an adequate and regular supply of onions to Delhi Government.

Delhi Government has decided to increase the number of mobile vans from 80 to 400 so as to cater to the need of each municipal wards in Delhi, he said.

Delhi government has also put in place the adequate infrastructure in terms of vans and manpower for ensuring easy availability of onions in Delhi at the doorstep of people, Hussain added.

The government is effecting sale of onion through 400 mobile vans at Rs. 23.90 per kg in all corners of Delhi.

During the meeting, the Minister directed that the teams of officers/officials of the Department and APMC should keep monitoring the availability of onions in Delhi and make regular field inspections and carry out enforcement activities in order to check the instances of hoarding, black-marketing, profiteering etc.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 21:37 IST