Delhi govt imports 6,000 oxygen cylinders from China as preparation for 3rd wave begins

The Delhi government has imported 6,000 oxygen cylinders from China, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal informed as he reviewed preparation for the third Covid-19 wave in the country. The "second wave in control, started prep for 3rd wave. Imported 6000 oxy cylinders," he wrote on Twitter on Monday.

"Can set up 3000 oxy beds with these," he added while thanking the central government for its assistance. "Grateful to HCL, Give India and Central govt (esp Indian embassy in Beijing) for helping us get these cylinders to Delhi. Many more preparations underway," Kejriwal also said.

Second wave in control, started prep for 3rd wave.



Imported 6000 oxy cylinders. Can set up 3000 oxy beds with these. Grateful to HCL, Give India and Central govt (esp Indian embassy in Beijing) for helping us get these cylinders to Delhi.



Many more preps underway pic.twitter.com/RZGHObqKne — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 24, 2021





Along with the nation, Delhi was also reeling under the catastrophic second wave of the Covid-19. During this, the city's healthcare infrastructure was stretched to the limit as cases rose to unprecedented levels. It also led to the severe shortage of medical oxygen and hospital beds in the national capital.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,550 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 207 fatalities, in a lowest single-day jump since March 27, when it logged 1,558 cases.

It was also the second consecutive day when the number of daily infections was below the 2,000-mark. On Sunday, 1,649 people were found to be infected with Covid-19 in 24 hours.

With cases falling steadily, the positivity rate in the city has improved to 2.52 per cent. At the time of the peak, the positivity rate had soared to above 30 per cent.

It also recorded 207 fatalities in the last 24-hours. Delhi's death toll now stands at 23,409.

On May 19, Delhi recorded 3,846 cases and 235 deaths and the numbers further dropped to 3,231 cases and 233 deaths on May 20. On May 21, the daily tally stood at, while 252 lost their lives.

On May 22, it continued to fall further to 2,260 cases.

The positivity rate was 5.5 per cent on Thursday and 4.76 per cent on Friday, slipping gradually to less than 4 per cent on Saturday.