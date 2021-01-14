Delhi Covid-19 vaccination: Over 8,000 health workers to be given first shot at 81 centres
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the city administration is fully prepared to roll out the Covid-19 vaccination drive from Saturday, starting with 81 vaccination centres where 8,100 healthcare workers will be given the first batch of shots.
Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal said Delhi will conduct the inoculation drive four days a week - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The remaining three days have been dedicated for the usual vaccines.
“This morning, I held a meeting with all concerned departments and officials to review the arrangements. The Delhi government is fully prepared to roll out the Covid-19 vaccination drive from January 16,” he said.
Kejriwal said the number of vaccination centres will gradually be increased to 175 and then 1,000 after a few weeks.
“Every day, 100 people will be vaccinated. So, nearly 8,100 people will be vaccinated every day from day one. As of now, the Central government has given us a total of 274,000 vaccines which will be sufficient to vaccinate 120,000 healthcare workers. A total of 240,000 healthcare workers have registered with us as of now,” he said.
The chief minister explained that of the 274,000 vaccines, each healthcare workers will get two shots. Also, 10% of the 274,000 vaccines are to be kept for exigencies such as breakage.
“We hope that we will soon get more vaccines so that the remaining health workers are also vaccinated in time. In the past year, people have seen difficult times because of the pandemic. I hope with these vaccines, the world gets rid of Covid-19,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joint commission meet with Nepal not right forum for taking up border row: India
- Nepal’s foreign ministry, while announcing the visit on Tuesday, said in a statement that the joint commission will discuss the gamut of bilateral relations, including the boundary issue, Covid-19 cooperation, infrastructure, connectivity, trade and transit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stalker shoots dead woman, himself in Madhya Pradesh
- The victim and the stalker were declared dead on arrival at a hospital in Raisen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: No foreign chief guest at Republic Day parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air India launches weekly flight on new sector
- The inaugural flight took off from Chicago late on Wednesday night and is scheduled to land at the Hyderabad international airport by midnight on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi extends 14-day quarantine order till January 31 for UK returnees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist Anna Hazare writes to PM seeking assurance on fixing MSP for farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to start vaccine for Covid-19 supply with 20 million doses to neighbors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF chief asked to compare India’s Tejas and China-Pak JF-17 jets. He responds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu-Srinagar road blockage sparks scarcity of essential commodities in Kashmir
- Prices of many vegetables have doubled while Srinagar's biggest fruit and vegetable market at Parimpora has exhausted its stock.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior Hyderabad police officer to probe BHEL suicide case, Telangana tells SC
- The victim’s mother had approached the court seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in July 2020. In her petition, she highlighted instances to show unwillingness on the part of the police to follow leads to identify the culprits behind her daughter's tragic end.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Himachal Pradesh: Keylong shivers at minus 10.9 degrees Celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand reports first case of new UK coronavirus strain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The return of traffic congestion
- The firm’s traffic data is powered by 600 million connected devices ranging from cellphone carrier data to vehicular GPS data.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pan-India launch of Covid-19 vaccination programme at 10.30 am on Jan 16: PMO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC-appointed panel on farm laws should have been truly independent: Sharad Pawar
- Sharad Pawar said it is not surprising that the farmers do not have faith in the Supreme Court appointed committee because all four members had supported the farm laws at some point of time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox