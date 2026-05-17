Amid PM Modi's austerity push, Delhi govt urges private firms to allow 2 days WFH; DMRC to run additional trains

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for austerity measures amid the West Asia crisis, the Delhi government has now urged private firms to allow work from home for two days a week. The Delhi government has already announced a string of measures for government offices. ( HT Photo)

The development comes days after Delhi government introduced 2-day work home home for government employees, while also calling for use of public commute and carpooling.

Apart from this, private firms have also been advised to make changes to office timings and urge employees to opt for carpooling with colleagues, as part of fuel conservation measures, PTI news agency reported.

“In order to contribute to national fuel conservation efforts, all employers of industrial establishments, factories, shops and commercial establishments in Delhi, including IT, IT Enabled Services (ITES), among others are strongly encouraged to implement a minimum of two days of work-from-home per week,” an advisory issued by Delhi's labour department said.

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However, it has provided an exemption to private entities involved in essential services. These include hospitals and other health establishments, electricity, water, sanitation and related municipal services.

The labour department in its advisory further stated that in the backdrop of the present global situation, it was necessary to conserve fuel, including petrol, diesel and CNG, and ensure their optimal use.