Delhi HC judge Prathiba M Singh appointed as chair of WIPO’s advisory board

In a historic first for India, Prathiba M Singh, a judge of the Delhi High Court, has been named Chair of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Advisory Board of Judges for its 2025–27 term. Justice Prathiba M. Singh was elevated as a permanent judge of the Delhi High Court in 2017. (@IndiaUNGeneva)

WIPO is a specialised agency of the United Nations, works to protect intellectual property (IP) globally. Its advisory board of judges is a high-level international forum comprising judges from around the world with deep expertise in intellectual property (IP) law. It plays a crucial role in shaping WIPO’s engagement with judiciaries globally, ensuring that its initiatives are responsive to the needs of judges across diverse legal systems and traditions.

Justice Singh’s appointment has drawn wide appreciation from key Indian institutions and leaders.

“Justice Prathiba M Singh of @DelhiHighCourt appointed as Chair of the @WIPO’s Advisory Board of Judges (2025-2027). As chair, she leads a group of international judges providing guidance and direction to WIPO’s work with judiciaries in the field of #IP!,” India at UN, Geneva said on X.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a post on X on Wednesday, described the appointment as a landmark achievement for the country. “Congratulations, Justice Pratibha Singh, on reaching ‘a first for India and the Asian region’ milestone. Justice Singh has worked on IP matters and has authored a peer-reviewed two-volume book on Patent Law earlier. Remarkable contribution to jurisprudence,” she said in her post on X.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called the appointment a matter of national pride.

“Heartiest congratulations to Justice Pratibha M. Singh ji of Delhi High Court, on being appointed as Chair of the World Intellectual Property Organisation’s Advisory Board of Judges for the term 2025-2027. This prestigious appointment is a moment of great pride for Bharat, reflecting the nation’s growing global stature in the field of Intellectual Property. It will further strengthen India’s engagement with @WIPO, contributing to a resilient and innovation-driven IP ecosystem worldwide,” Goyal said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh was elevated as a permanent judge of the Delhi High Court in 2017. She also served as the Chairperson and Presiding Judge of the Delhi High Court’s first-ever Intellectual Property Division during 2021–22.

A member of the Bar since 1991, Justice Singh has regularly appeared before the Supreme Court of India, Delhi High Court, the IP Appellate Board, and the Indian Patent Office.

Her advisory contributions include reforms to streamline the Copyright Office and patent examination processes, as well as assisting Parliamentary Committees on legislative amendments in the field of intellectual property.

She currently serves as Co-Chair of the World Health Organisation’s Working Group on Regulatory Considerations on AI in Health.